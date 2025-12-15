Man Utd showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Maxi Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Sporting CP star Maximiliano Araujo, as per TEAMtalk.

The LWB position have been in a state of flux for the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the manager last year. Patrick Dorgu joined from Leece in January to bolster this position, but he has taken time to adapt to the Premier League. The 21-year-old is still very young and needs time to develop.

On the other hand, Tyrell Malacia is another left-sided defender Amorim currently has at his disposal, but the Dutchman has found himself on the periphery.

So, Diogo Dalot has featured in the LWB position in several games this season, even though he is a right-sided defender by trait. Amorim has said that Luke Shaw can provide cover in this position if needed, but amid Lisandro Martínez’s injury absence, he has played in the LCB role.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Amorim is keen on purchasing a new LWB next year and is looking to buy a player with an attacking mindset rather than a defensive one.

United hold a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Araujo, having monitored his development closely over the last 12 months. The Red Devils’ recruitment team believe the Uruguayan would be a ‘perfect’ option to play in Amorim’s system.

Having previously worked together at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Amorim knows the player very well and is ready to reunite at Old Trafford.

Araujo to Man Utd

The report say that United’s scouts were present to watch the South American in action for Sporting against AVS Futebol SAD last weekend, where he helped his side win the game 6-0 by scoring two goals.

Araujo is valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, the Lions aren’t in any rush to sell him in January or next summer.

Apart from the Sporting star, United have shortlisted three other targets to bolster the left side of the defence, with Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys among them.

Araujo is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.