Man Utd making ‘significant moves’ to sign Christ Inao Oulai

Man Utd are reportedly making ‘significant moves’ to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining the Turkish side from French team Bastia last summer, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start this season, making five goal contributions in nine Super Lig appearances.

The youngster’s recent eye-catching performances have been rewarded with a call-up to the Ivory Coast national team for AFCON, which is set to commence on 21st December.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are making ‘significant moves’ to sign Inao Oulai as Ruben Amorim believes the African would be an ideal option to play in his system.

United have already made contact to finalise the move, but Trabzonspor don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have slapped a £35m price tag on his head.

Purchasing the midfielder won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club, as Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keen on him, with the Citizens currently the frontrunners in this race.

Inao Oulai to Man Utd

The Ivorian is a box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the double midfield pivot role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

It has been widely documented that United are prioritising revamping the midfield department next year as Casemiro’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League thus far, while Kobbie Mainoo has found himself on the periphery this season. So, the Englishman is open to leaving in January to play regularly and develop his career.

Inao Oulai is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for United with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, he is still very young and is likely to take time to settle into the Premier League. Therefore, Man Utd would be better off signing more proven midfielders, even if they sign Inao Oulai.

Meanwhile, following a 4-4 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Man Utd will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.