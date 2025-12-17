Crystal Palace ready to sell Liverpool target Marc Guehi in the January transfer window

Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League this season at the end of 16 rounds of matches. With 24 goals conceded already in the English top division at a rate of 1.5 per game, the Reds have been very underwhelming defensively, especially in recent fixtures.

With Arne Slot’s outfit requiring a strong second half of the season to bolster their chances of playing in the Champions League, investments on the backline during the January transfer window might be vital.

Marc Guehi has been linked with a transfer to Anfield since the summer and although he has announced his decision to leave Crystal Palace as a free agent at the end of the season, Liverpool hope to be able to acquire him during the January window itself.

Football Insider has reported that Palace are now prepared to sell Guehi in the winter, as opposed to holding onto him until next summer, as they look to avoid losing him for free. Transfermarkt values him at £48 million.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool in the summer after a deal was in place between the Reds and Palace, but on their manager’s insistence, the selling club pulled the plug on the transfer due to not having a replacement signed.

Liverpool will be significantly bolstered by Guehi

Crystal Palace are prepared to overrule Oliver Glasner’s desire to hold onto Marc Guehi until the end of the season and given that they are prepared to cash in on him next month, Liverpool are likely to want to close out a deal for him early in January.

Owing to Ibrahima Konate’s poor form and Virgil van Dijk’s tendency to make errors, Guehi’s signing will be a crucial addition to the Liverpool squad, more so because they will have some depth in central defence unlike in the first half of the campaign.

Having been in the Premier League before checking into Anfield, Guehi would not require much time to settle into things at Liverpool and will be able to hit the ground running when the season enters its most decisive phase as well.

Liverpool’s willingness to pay a transfer fee for Guehi will also help them overcome competition for the player, because a number of other clubs are looking to sign him as a free agent next summer when his contract with Crystal Palace expires.

It will be interesting to see how much Crystal Palace are prepared to let their captain leave for in the winter, but with less than six months to run on his contract once January begins, they might have to accept a measly sum without a strong bargaining power.