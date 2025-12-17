Liverpool and West Ham United interested in signing Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse

Toulouse centre back Charlie Cresswell has been developing at an impressive rate with the Ligue 1 side, who he joined in 2024 from Leeds United. Just a year and a half into his tenure at France, he is already linked with a return to England.

Hammers News has reported that Liverpool and West Ham United are set to lock horns over Cresswell’s signing next year, whereas Newcastle United are also interested in the 23-year-old’s purchase.

He is valued at £13 million on Transfermarkt but given that he is a key member of Toulouse’s starting eleven, he could cost higher. The defender has made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season with three goals and an assist to his name.

PL swoop a matter of time

It only looks like a matter of time before Charlie Cresswell returns to the Premier League. All of his interested parties have the resources to bring him to the Premier League from Ligue 1, where he will not have as much exposure or salary.

Liverpool will see him as a young investment. With Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk not at the best of their abilities since the last two or three months, the board might consider turning to young blood with a more long-term view in squad planning.

Arne Slot’s side anyways requires a few young central defenders, so Cresswell might prove to be a good signing for them although the proposition of losing out on regular game time at Anfield could force him to consider a interest from elsewhere.

Cresswell has played every possible minute for Toulouse in Ligue 1 this season, so he could choose a mid-table club like Newcastle United or West Ham United to continue his development and progression, before eventually joining a top-tier side.