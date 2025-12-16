Ruben Amorim asks Manchester United to sign Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal in January

Manchester United were held to a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford by Bournemouth on Monday evening. It was a familiar story for the Red Devils, who struggled against another side that is adept on the transitions and capable of dominating the midfield.

Bruno Fernandes was in the double pivot alongside Casemiro on paper, but he drifted into the final third more often than not to contribute in offence. All in all, the stalemate was another example of United’s serious need for a midfielder’s purchase.

Fichajes has reported that Ruben Amorim has personally requested the board to consider the signing of Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January. He is open to moving to Europe as he enters the last six months of his contract in Saudi Arabia.

Neves had a successful career at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Al-Hilal in 2023. After a short stint in the Middle East, he could be back in the Premier League and promises to be a valuable signing for Man United for the medium term.

Neves transfer to easy to get over the line

Ruben Neves does not have too many offers at the moment, so Manchester United will not face any competition for his transfer. He is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt but with only six months to run on his contract, Al-Hilal might sell him for cheap.

The Portuguese international is a fantastic deep-lying midfielder, who is capable of dictating tempo without venturing out of position. His passing range, vision and defensive discipline make him an ideal option for Ruben Amorim’s setup.

At only 28 years of age, Ruben Neves is in the prime years of his career and has a decent chunk of football ahead of him. Therefore, United can be confident they will benefit from his skillsets for a reasonable amount of time.

With that said, Neves has been on United’s radar since a few months, so his switch to Old Trafford might well and truly come to fruition next year. If negotiations don’t go the right way in January, the player and the club might be happy to wait until summer.