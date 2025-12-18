Man Utd want to sign Said El Mala, Spurs also keen



According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United are keen on signing Koln winger Said El Mala next summer, but could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has been terrific for Koln since their Bundesliga promotion, and he has already bagged 6 goals and 3 assists from 14 appearances. His progress has grabbed the attention of elite European clubs, and Bild claim that Man United and Spurs have ‘contacted’ the Bundesliga outfit through authorised representatives.

The Premier League duo have enquired about Koln’s willingness to sell the winger and they would be prepared to spend £26 million to £35 million to purchase the teenager next summer. Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also his admirers, but El Mala sees the Premier League as the ‘next step’ in his career.

Huge talent

The German Under-21 international made his debut for Koln at the start of the campaign, having impressed for the development squads. He has been in-and-out of the starting XI with an average of only 47 minutes per league appearance. Despite this, he has been a huge hit for them, with 9 goal contributions in just 14 matches.

El Mala has been mesmerising with his raw pace and quick dribbling skills on the counter-attack. He likes to make direct runs against defences and has impressed with his goalscoring and ability to create chances for his teammates. The youngster has largely operated on the left wing, but can also play upfront or in the no.10 role.

His versatility could be behind the interest from United and Spurs in his services. The duo should have an upper hand over their European rivals, given El Mala’s desire to ply his trade in the Premier League. Spurs could see him as an option on the left wing, where they are still yearning for a regular contributor of goals and assists.

United are well occupied in the attacking midfield department with Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo, but may want more quality and depth in their ranks. El Mala could represent a relatively low-risk investment for both clubs if he can be purchased for £26 million upfront. He is only 19 and has plenty of time to adapt to a new league.