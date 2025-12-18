Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea & Man Utd target Munoz

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Daniel Munoz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer, the Reds decided to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace the Englishman.

However, the Dutchman isn’t a natural right-back and is more comfortable playing an advanced role. Moreover, he has struggled with fitness problems thus far this season.

As a result, Arne Slot has been forced to use Conor Bradley, who played as a deputy to Alexander-Arnold last term, meaning Liverpool’s right-back position have weakened this season.

Meanwhile, Bradley has also had a few niggly injury problems this season, so Slot has used Joe Gomez in the RB position. But he picked up an issue vs Brighton and Hove Albion last time out and is expected to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.

Therefore, Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to upgrade the right side of the defence next year and are showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Munoz.

Although the Colombian has recently picked up an injury, he has established himself as one of the most consistent performers for Crystal Palace in recent times.

Battle

In 23 appearances across all competitions, he has made six goal contributions so far this season; moreover, he has helped his side keep nine clean sheets.

The South American’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t just attracted Liverpool’s attention, as Manchester City, Man Utd, and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop.

The 29-year-old has a contract until 2028 at Selhurst Park and is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt. So, the South London club are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Amid Chelsea’s injury problems in the engine room, Enzo Maresca has used Reece James in this position to provide cover. As a result, they have found themselves in need of additional depth at right-back.

On the other hand, Man Utd currently have Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as the natural option to deploy on the RWB in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. However, they are more comfortable playing in a deeper role.

Munoz is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.