Liverpool agree personal terms with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool were busy in the summer transfer window earlier this year as they revamped their squad with a record spending spree, but that’s not to say there will be no business in January, especially after the team recently suffered a slump in form.

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has been closely linked with a switch to Merseyside in recent times, and in a big breakthrough towards his signing, Caught Offside has reported that the player has agreed to personal terms with the Reds.

Manchester City had initially made an offer to Semenyo and Liverpool were quick to match their rivals, so for the time being, the Ghanaian international has agreements with both Premier League sides and his personal preference will influence his decision.

In addition to the Sky Blues and the Reds, Manchester United have also been keen on Semenyo’s transfer as their options on the flanks are not as vast as Ruben Amorim would like following Antony’s, Jadon Sancho’s and Marcus Rashford’s departures.

Semenyo’s future to be decided soon

Antoine Semenyo has a release clause worth £65 million in his Bournemouth contract. Interestingly, it will be valid only until January 10th, so Liverpool and Manchester City will need to act quickly if they are to complete his signing in a timely manner.

Having said that, it is safe to presume the forward will not join Manchester United considering how advanced his talks with the other two English sides are, while the Red Devils are also expected to focus on their defence and midfield in the immediate future.

Given that Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s contract offers to Semenyo are believed to be identical, it is difficult to conclude which club he may choose considering both would be prepared to pay his release clause and are equally attractive destinations.

With the January transfer window drawing closer with each passing day and Semenyo’s release clause valid for just 10 days, it will be known where he will be off to very soon although Bournemouth may try to convince him to complete the season with them.