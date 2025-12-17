Man Utd plot swoop to sign Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Milos Kerkez’s big-money move to Liverpool, the Cherries decided to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing the Frenchman from Stade Rennais last summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a bright start in the Premier League this season, registering a solitary assist in 16 appearances. Moreover, he has helped his side keep five clean sheets.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have registered their interest in Truffert as Ruben Amorim is keen on strengthening the left-wing-back position.

After monitoring his development closely, the Red Devils’ recruitment team highly rate the defender, and they could make a concrete approach to secure his services.

The report further claim that Truffert isn’t the only Bournemouth player on United’s radar as Antoine Semenyo, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are also on their wishlist.

Having recently moved to Vitality Stadium, the France international still has four and a half years left in his current contract and is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt. So, Andoni Iraola’s side aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him next year.

Truffert to Man Utd

Man Utd have struggled with the left side of the defence over the last few years. Amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems, they were without a specialist option in this position for almost two seasons.

So, Ruben Amorim decided to address this issue by purchasing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce last winter. However, he is still very young and has taken time to adapt to the Premier League.

Moreover, Malacia has found himself out of favour under the Portuguese boss’s guidance, while Shaw has been playing as a LCB. So, Amorim has been using Diogo Dalot in the LWB position regularly this season.

Truffert is an energetic, attack-minded fullback and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas. So, he might be a perfect option to play in Amorim’s system should United eventually opt to sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.