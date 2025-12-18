Manchester United keen on signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott next year

Manchester United drew 4-4 against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in what was their ninth winless match in the Premier League this season 16 outings in. Nonetheless, Ruben Amorim will be given time to make his mark and the backing to rebuild the squad.

Having acquired a number of offensive names in the summer, next year could see the Portuguese prioritise on a midfielder or two as the engine room is lacking depth and much quality as Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte don’t seem to be in his plans.

Daily Mail has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January after the 22-year-old’s impressive displays with the Cherries over the last few months, which also earned him his maiden England call-up.

Scott an ideal long-term investment

Alex Scott is one of the Premier League’s most promising midfielders and with age as well as massive potential on his side, he promises to be a key signing for any other side in the English top flight and will join a bigger club sooner rather than later.

Bournemouth have also been happy to let go of their key players at a profit lately, so if Manchester United make a decent offer for Alex Scott, they could consider his sale even in January. He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt but will likely cost more.

Scott is known for being a hard-working box-to-box midfielder. His energy and work ethic have helped Bournemouth do exceptionally well in the middle of the park even against the league’s top sides, whereas he is very intelligent tactically too.

With that said, the Englishman contributes well without the ball through interceptions and smart positioning, while in possession, he has a good range of passing and decent dribbling ability too, thus making him an all-round package.

In addition to being a solid central midfielder, Alex Scott is versatile enough to play as a number eight or ten, so Manchester United will be confident that they are investing in a brilliant young player if they can get his transfer over the line in 2026.