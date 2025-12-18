Man Utd earmark Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as ‘top target’

Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba as ‘top target’ to reinforce the midfield department, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have continued to display inconsistent performances this season, sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 26 points from 16 matches. Although they have lost only one out of the last seven league matches, they have only managed to win twice, drawing on four occasions.

United revamped the attacking department last summer and have been benefiting from that, with Manchester City the only other team to have scored more than them thus far this season.

However, Man Utd have been showcasing poor defensive displays, conceding 28 goals in 17 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to continue rebuilding under Ruben Amorim and are prioritising overhauling the middle of the park next year.

On Men in Blazers, Romano states that Man Utd are looking to sign two new midfielders and have identified Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Baleba as serious options, with the Cameroonian the ‘top target’.

Amorim wants to add speed and intensity to the midfield and believes the Brighton star possesses the necessary attributes to help him implement his system properly.

Baleba to Man Utd

Romano said:

“If there is a player Man Utd put on top of their list, for sure it’s Baleba. Baleba is a player they absolutely love. Last summer they tried to make it happen… but it was impossible to negotiate with Brighton. I’m not saying the other two are not targets, they are targets as well. For a top club like Man United, you need to be prepared for all situations. “Baleba has always been seen as the top target for Ruben Amorim… he can bring quality, but also intensity, something that he really wants in the midfield. What I can guarantee is that Man Utd will sign one or maybe two important midfielders in 2026.”

Baleba displayed impressive performances last term but has failed to replicate that thus far this season. As a result, a section of Man Utd’s fanbase is sceptical about whether he would be the right option to strengthen the engine room.

The 21-year-old has joined the Cameroon national team to play AFCON and won’t be available for Brighton over the coming weeks. However, he has failed to help his side qualify for next summer’s World Cup, meaning he would have a break after the end of this season.

Baleba is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward as Brighton always slap huge price tags on their star man’s head to keep vultures away.

He, valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt, still has two and a half years left in his current contract, and the Seagulls are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave next year.