Man Utd now eyeing audacious swoop to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United are preparing a formal offer to sign Juventus’ versatile forward Kenan Yildiz, according to Fichajes.

Since making his first senior appearance as a second-half substitute on 20 August 2023, a night that ended in a 3–0 away victory against Udinese at the Stadio Friuli, Yildiz has rapidly carved out an important place within the squad while emerging as one of the continent’s most thrilling young attacking talents.

Although the Turin side have endured a difficult campaign overall, the teenager has still made a decisive impact, playing a direct role in 12 goals from 21 outings across every competition this season.

In Serie A, the Turkish international is the Bianconeri’s top scorer, with five goals in 14 league appearances, and he also leads the club’s assists with four.

Across the Italian league this season, only two players boast a higher combined tally for goals and assists than Yildiz, with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez registering 11 contributions and Como’s emerging talent Nico Paz with 10.

The winger’s performances this season have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Man Utd, according to Fichajes, which claims the Red Devils have set their sights on the 20-year-old as part of an ambitious squad revamp.

With the winger attracting keen interest, the report adds that United are now set to accelerate efforts to trump other rivals by offering an audacious £87m formal offer to secure his signature.

Audacious offer

Yildiz’s ability to play across multiple positions, along with other qualities, has piqued the interest of the club, who have now earmarked him as the viable option to spearhead their revamp, according to the report.

Although Juventus are in talks to extend his contract in Turin beyond 2029, the Spanish outlet claims that United’s astronomical offer could soften their stance towards sanctioning his departure.

As Ruben Amorim continues to refine his tactical approach, the system’s balance increasingly points to the need for a natural wide threat on the left flank, making Yildiz a viable fit for that role.

Operating mainly from the left wing, Yildiz offers attacking flexibility and can also adapt seamlessly into a more advanced midfield position when required.

Beyond his on-ball qualities, his commitment to defensive contributions further highlights his complete profile, traits that align closely with the standards Amorim demands of his players.