Man Utd could sign Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January

Manchester United could reportedly sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January, as per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils’ midfield department include Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes. However, the Brazilian has entered the final few months of his current contract and could leave for free at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo has found it difficult to break into Ruben Amorim’s starting XI this campaign, failing to make a start in the Premier League thus far.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has struggled to showcase his best whenever he received chances. So, it has been suggested that United could be open to letting him leave next year.

Fernandes has entered the final 19 months of his current contract, and following his recent admission that he isn’t happy with how the club’s hierarchy treated him last summer, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Man Utd are planning to revamp the engine room next year and have identified Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher, Carlos Baleba, Tyler Adams, and Joao Gomes as serious targets.

However, Amorim’s side could even push to sign Neves, with the Portuguese ‘keen’ on returning to the Premier League following a brief spell in Saudi Arabia.

Neves to Man Utd

The 28-year-old has entered the final few months of his current contract, and Al-Hilal are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £20m in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Neves likes to play in the defensive midfield position, but Simone Inzaghi has used him in the centre-back position in his preferred back three system at times at Al-Hilal.

He is excellent at taking set-pieces, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in scoring goals from distance, and is also effective in defensive contributions.

Despite moving to Saudi Arabia, he continues to play a key role in the Portugal national team’s starting line-up. He is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January.