Chelsea ‘seriously interested’ in signing Mike Maignan

Chelsea are reportedly ‘seriously interested’ in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Brighton and Hove Albion a couple of years ago, Robert Sanzhez has established himself as a first-choice starter.

Although he displayed inconsistent performances over the last couple of seasons, he has enjoyed a promising campaign thus far this term, helping his side push to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Filip Jorgensen has played as a backup option since joining from Villarreal last year, making only six Premier League starts since last season. He has mainly played in the cup competitions so far this campaign.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Dane has become frustrated with his current situation at Stamford Bridge and is prepared to leave to play regularly and develop his career.

Offers are expected to arrive for the 23-year-old in January, and it would be up to the West London club whether they want to let him leave in mid-season.

Chelsea have been exploring the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper for a long time and are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Maignan. The Blues even attempted to secure his service last summer, but the Rossoneri didn’t allow his departure.

Maignan to Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side are planning to sign him as a free agent at the end of this season, and they will also be able to finalise a pre-contract agreement with him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are also keen on signing him by taking advantage of his current situation, but the player prefers to join Maresca’s side.

The report say that the Frenchman isn’t the only name on Chelsea’s wishlist to bolster the last line of defence as they could decide to recall Mike Penders from his loan at Strasbourg.

Maignan is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is the first-choice option of the France national team. So, the 30-year-old would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Milan star in January or next summer.