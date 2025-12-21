Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing Franculino Dju

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing FC Midtjylland star Franculino Dju, as per transfer journalist Christian Falk.

After rising through SL Benfica’s youth system, the 21-year-old joined the Danish side a couple of years ago. He has now established himself as a key starter, helping his side win the Superliga in his debut campaign.

In 24 appearances across all competitions thus far this season, the Guinea-Bissau international has netted 20 goals and registered three assists. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a title charge in the Danish Superliga.

Now, on FC Bayern Insider, Falk report that having been impressed by the youngster’s recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in signing him.

However, the Merseyside club are playing an ‘exciting poker game’ with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund over this deal as the German giants are in this race as well.

The African is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029. So, Midtjylland aren’t in any rush to sell him next year; however, if clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich, or Dortmund eventually formalise their interest, it would be difficult for the Danish side to keep hold of him.

Dju to Liverpool

The Reds decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike last summer. They splashed around £330m to sign the trio, with the Swede and German currently the two most expensive players in the history of the Premier League.

However, Isak and Wirtz have found it difficult to perform at their best thus far this season. So, it appears Liverpool don’t want to waste any time and have already started planning to sign a new striker.

Dju is a highly talented player and is efficient in finishing off his chances. Moreover, he is quick and has excellent off-the-ball movement inside the box. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer by defeating Bayern Munich and Dortmund in this race.