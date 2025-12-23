Man Utd to make ‘serious move’ to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a ‘serious move’ to sign Ruben Neves in January, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are currently dealing with injury problems in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes set to remain sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring issue.

On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo picked up a knock in training just before the Aston Villa game and is expected to be unavailable for selection in their next match against Newcastle United.

As a result, Casemiro and Manual Ugarte are the only available midfield options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal. The Brazilian was suspended last weekend, so United were left with only one midfielder in the second half against Villa, as Fernandes couldn’t carry on.

Therefore, Amorim deployed Lisandro Martínez in the engine room, and he displayed a flawless performance. However, with Casemiro’s existing deal set to expire next summer and Ugarte struggling to showcase his best, Man Utd need to reinforce the midfield department.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are prioritising signing a new midfielder next year and are closely monitoring Neves’ situation at Al-Hilal. The 28-year-old is ready to return to the Premier League following a few years in Saudi Arabia, so he has refused to sign an extension, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Al-Hilal don’t want to lose him for free and are prepared to cash-in on him in January to recoup some transfer fee. United are prepared to make a ‘serious move’ to sign him next month by taking advantage of his current situation.

Neves to Man Utd

However, the report say that Newcastle United are also interested in him; therefore, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Neves previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and has continued to play a key role for the Portugal national team despite playing in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

He is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.