Chelsea and Liverpool informed Vinicius Junior is interested in Premier League move

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is not enjoying the best of relationships with Xabi Alonso, and having gone over 12 games without a goal in all competitions himself, it is looking like the club is not very much in his favour either.

His contract in the Spanish capital expires in June 2027 and although Madrid remain keen on tying the player down to a new deal, Vini’s wage demands to be on par with Kylian Mbappe have been viewed unreasonably by the Whites given his form.

Should the Brazilian not extend his contract by next summer, it is expected that Los Blancos will look to sell him in order to avoid losing him for free in 2027 and there is expected to be widespread interest in his services, not least from England.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool have been informed of Vinicius Junior’s interest in heading to the Premier League next summer by transfer market intermediaries, with both clubs keeping tabs on his contractual situation in Spain.

Chelsea could be favourites for Vinicius

Liverpool have spent massively on revamping their offensive department this year and could splurge some more money in January on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, so Vinicius Junior is unlikely to be a top priority next summer.

Arne Slot is likely to shift his focus towards rebuilding his defence and midfield over 2026, so spending another massive chunk of his transfer budget might not be something the Dutchman is willing to buy into, especially given the team’s weaknesses lately.

Chelsea, however, have much more money to play with and would view Vinicius as a significant upgrade to their existing options on the wing. The 25-year-old aligns well with their transfer policy and can help them move closer to winning the Premier League.

Vinicius is valued at £130 million on Transfermarkt and in spite of him entering the final year of his contract with Real Madrid next year, it is expected that any interested party looking into his signing will need to spend closer to nine figures.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the futures of one of the world’s best players, and if he was to join Chelsea, he would be a statement signing in the Premier League having done excellently in La Liga and the Champions League at Madrid.