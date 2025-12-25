Man Utd identify Yan Diomande as Antoine Semenyo alternative



According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have identified RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as a potential alternative to Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils recently looked at the prospect of signing Semenyo from Bournemouth, but the Ghanaian has made the decision to join Manchester City instead.

Talks are underway between the Cherries and Man City, and a deal is widely expected to go through when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of the New Year.

TalkSPORT now claim that Man United are eyeing a move for Diomande as Semenyo’s alternative, but they don’t plan to follow up their interest until the summer.

Leipzig have placed a staggering £87 million price tag on the Ivorian-born teenager, who arrived from Leganes last summer.

Risky deal

Diomande has made a huge impression since his move from Leganes earlier this year. He has played on both wings at Leipzig and has impressed with 7 goals and 4 assists from 16 appearances.

Alongside his goal involvements, the 19-year-old has grabbed the eye with his exceptional dribbling skills. He has won an average of 3 take-ons per game. He has also won 5 duels per outing with 4 ball recoveries.

The teenager has undoubtedly made a big impact for Leipzig, but he would prove a risky acquisition for the Red Devils next summer, particularly with the huge asking price set by the Bundesliga outfit.

United already have past experience of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman was a revelation in the German top-flight, but has been a shadow of himself since his Premier League move.

Antony was another player, who came with a huge price tag but could not cope with the higher intensity and physicality of English football.

The Red Devils signed Benjamin Sesko as their new striker from Leipzig last summer for £74 million. The Slovenian arrived with a big reputation from Germany, but he has netted just 2 goals thus far.

Taking this into mind, United could be better off pursuing a proven Premier League star over an inexperienced teenager abroad. For £87 million, the club should focus of bringing in someone like Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa instead.

Rogers has 10 goal contributions in 17 league games this campaign, and has scored some outstanding long-range goals. He would seamlessly adapt at United and could compete for an attacking midfield role.