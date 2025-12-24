Liverpool ‘very interested’ in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds attempted to reinforce the backline last summer, and after Jarell Quansah’s departure, they bought Giovanni Leoni. However, he has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, which he picked up on his debut.

Liverpool also tried to purchase Guehi on deadline day, and the player even underwent the medical. Eventually, the Eagles blocked the move as they couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

With Joe Gomez struggling with fitness problems, Liverpool have been left with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only available centre-back options. However, both have failed to replicate last season’s form thus far this term.

As a result, the Merseyside club have struggled defensively, conceding 25 goals in 17 Premier League matches and sitting fifth in the table with 29 points.

Konate’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, so his long-term future is uncertain at the moment, while Van Dijk’s current contract will run until 2027, and he is set to turn 35 next year.

Therefore, Liverpool have found themselves in a desperate need to revamp the backline. TEAMtalk claim that despite failing to sign Guehi last summer, Liverpool remain ‘very interested’ in signing him next year.

Guehi to Liverpool

The Englishman’s contract is set to expire next summer, and he doesn’t want to sign an extension at Selhurst Park to take a new challenge in his career. Therefore, Liverpool could manage to secure his service in a cut-price deal in January should they make a concrete approach.

However, Oliver Glasner has no intention of parting ways with his key player in mid-season, even if he leaves for free at the end of this campaign.

The report claim that purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Bayern Munich and Manchester City are planning to secure his service as a free agent.

However, the player, valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt, could be open to moving overseas; therefore, it is a huge boost for the Bavarian club to finalise the deal ahead of Premier League giants.