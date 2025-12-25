Chelsea keen on signing Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Caught Offside.

The Blues previously focused on signing experienced superstar players in pursuit of quick success under their former ownership. However, since purchasing the club, Todd Boehly has taken a different approach, prioritising the recruitment of highly talented young players with a long-term vision for the future.

This strategy has forced the West Londoners to endure a period without competing for major silverware alongside the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, as young players usually take time to develop and reach their full potential.

Still, the Chelsea hierarchy are planning to remain committed to this pathway moving forward. Caught Offside claim that although Chelsea expressed their interest in signing Antoine Semenyo to bolster the frontline, he has decided to join Manchester City to fight for major silverware immediately.

So, having missed out on purchasing the Ghanaian, Enzo Maresca’s side have shifted focus to alternative options and have earmarked Diomande as a serious option.

The West London club hold a long-standing interest in the Ivory Coast international, having closely monitored his development even before his move to Red Bull Arena last summer.

The 19-year-old still has a contract until 2030 with the German side, so they have no intention of letting him leave next year. They have slapped a whopping £87m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Diomande to Chelsea

The report state that Chelsea have also shortlisted Kenan Yildiz and Jeremy Monga as potential targets, with Maresca primarily focusing on signing a right-footed winger.

Diomande has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Bundesliga, he has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up. He started the Elephants’ first AFCON game against Mozambique on Wednesday and was excellent.

He is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, having recently purchased Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer, the Blues don’t need to add further depth to the left flank unless anyone leaves.