Liverpool eye move to sign PSG star Goncalo Ramos

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances at SL Benfica, Les Parisiens decided to purchase him. They initially signed him on a loan deal a couple of years ago before making the move permanent last year.

However, the Portuguese has found it difficult to flourish in his career at Parc des Princes, featuring as a rotational option under Luis Enrique. Nevertheless, he has enjoyed great success in recent years, winning two league titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to sign a forward on a short-term loan deal in January following Alexander Isak’s serious injury, which he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Reds have identified Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic as potential targets, but signing either of them on loan would be difficult with the Serbian’s existing deal at Juventus set to expire at the end of this season.

So, Arne Slot’s side have earmarked Ramos as a serious option. They see the PSG star would be able to fit into the Dutchman’s system seamlessly; therefore, they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

However, Liverpool are also interested in Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid and PSG’s Bradley Barcola to reinforce the frontline.

Ramos to Liverpool

Ramos, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract. So, it remains to be seen whether Enrique allows the player to leave should Liverpool make a concrete approach.

Amid Isak’s absence, Hugo Ekitike is the only available striker option Slot currently has at his disposal. Moreover, Mohamed Salah is unavailable as he has been on international duty, while Cody Gakpo has been out injured in recent weeks.

Therefore, Liverpool have found themselves very short in the attacking department, and reinforcing this position would be the right decision next month.

Ramos is a talented player and still very young. He is quick, good in the air, possesses poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they opt to purchase him.