Liverpool make move to sign Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have reportedly made a move to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After displaying his goal-scoring prowess for Red Bull Salzburg, the 23-year-old moved to Signal Iduna Park back in 2022. Although he helped BVB reach the Champions League final a couple of seasons ago and showed glimpses of his qualities last term, overall, his time can’t be considered a success.

This season, he has been inconsistent thus far and hasn’t been able to start consistently, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 16 starts across all competitions.

With his existing deal set to run until 2027, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing the German international by taking advantage of his current situation. The Reds are said to be looking to sign a new forward following Alexander Isak’s serious injury.

Arne Slot’s side have already made a move to seal the deal and are planning to table an opening bid worth around just £17m. Dortmund value the player more than that and have been surprised by the Merseyside club’s ridiculously low bid.

If the Bundesliga giants eventually opt not to tie Adeyemi down to a fresh term, they might look to cash-in on him next month to make the most profit out of his departure. Dortmund are typically a selling club and like to generate significant revenue from the departure of their star players.

Adeyemi to Liverpool

Adeyemi, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is blistering quick and is still very young. Therefore, he has plenty of time on his side to reach full potential.

With Mohamed Salah set to turn 34 next year and starting to show signs of decline, Liverpool are seemingly planning to buy a long-term replacement for the Egyptian.

Adeyemi is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.