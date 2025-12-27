Man Utd eyeing bargain swoop for James Garner



According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are targeting a shock return for Everton midfielder James Garner during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been in decent form under manager Ruben Amorim, and they are just 3 points behind the final Champions League spot after a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Despite the progress made, manager Ruben Amorim may want to shore up his midfield department with a new signing this winter, and The Daily Mail claim that Garner has emerged as a potential solution.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is United’s prime summer target, but the club are weighing up a cut-price winter deal for Garner, whose contract expires at the end of the ongoing league campaign.

Everton have the option to extend for another year, but prefer to reward him with a new long-term contract. United have now entered the race and could test the Toffees’ resolve with a winter proposal.

Possible deal

The Red Devils have been hugely dependent on Casemiro in the no.6 role, while Manuel Ugarte has provided good backup off the bench. The duo played together against the Magpies due to the injury crisis. Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo were sidelined.

Garner may not be a high-profile name in the Premier League, but the 24-year-old has developed into an efficient holding midfielder for the Toffees. He has a passing accuracy of 88% this campaign and has won 58% of his duels with 2 tackles and 4 recoveries per game.

At 24, he is entering the peak phase of his career and would be a good signing for United to compete for places in midfield.

The Toffees have the opportunity to extend his stay until June 2027 and it remains to be seen whether United can persuade them to sell. It could depend on Garner’s stance as Everton could wait until the summer to sanction a transfer in case of a contract standoff.

United parted ways with Garner for around £15 million in the summer of 2022, and the onus is on the Red Devils to make a sizeable offer. David Moyes’ side are more likely to keep him this winter, but it could change if Garner pushes for a potential reunion with United.