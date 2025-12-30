Liverpool turn attention to Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix

Liverpool have held internal talks about the possibility of signing Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, according to The Daily Mail via CaughtOffside.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a late move for Marc Guéhi during the summer window, but the deal fell through on deadline day after Crystal Palace were unable to line up a replacement.

While the England international has often drawn attention within Palace’s defence, Lacroix has since deservedly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s standout defenders through his consistent performances at Selhurst Park.

The former Wolfsburg centre-back has completed every minute of Palace’s league campaign so far, contributing two assists and receiving just two bookings, while playing a key role in Oliver Glasner’s side recording an impressive seven clean sheets.

Citing the Daily Mail, CaughtOffside reports that Lacroix has emerged as a target for Liverpool, and the Premier League champions are now discussing the possibility of signing the centre-back internally.

The report adds that the Frenchman’s athleticism, aggression, and pace are viewed as a suitable fit for Arne Slot’s defensive high line, although he’s not the only option the Reds are monitoring.

Liverpool should prioritise Guéhi over Lacroix

In addition to his qualities, Liverpool’s interest is also necessitated by uncertainties surrounding Ibrahima Konaté’s future at Anfield as well as his injury and inconsistent performances, making a move for a new centre-back now increasingly likely with Lacroix now eyed, according to the report.

With Virgil van Dijk approaching 35 next summer, his athletic edge is no longer at its peak, while Joe Gomez has endured a dip in form. The long-term absence of young centre-back Giovanni Leoni, sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on his Carabao Cup debut against Southampton, further heightens the need to recruit another defender.

Lacroix matches the profile, offering composure in possession, strong tackling, aerial authority, sharp reading of play, and the pace to halt counterattacks.

That said, it is worth noting that while Lacroix is still adjusting to the demands of English football, Guéhi has already established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs.

Guéhi’s Premier League pedigree – having featured in over 180 top-flight games – combined with the prospect of signing him for free, as opposed to Lacroix, who would likely cost well over his £30m Transfermarkt valuation, makes him the better option for the Reds to pursue.