Tottenham make enquiries over deal to sign FC Koln winger Said El Mala

Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries over a possible deal to sign FC Köln winger Said El Mala, according to Ekrem Konur.

After an impressive loan stint with Viktoria Köln last season, El Mala returned to his parent club over the summer and has quickly established himself as a key figure in Lukas Kwasniok’s system during the current campaign.

The 19-year-old has made a smooth transition to Bundesliga football, carrying over his second-division form by scoring six goals and supplying three assists from 17 appearances so far this season.

His defining moment arrived on matchday six against Hoffenheim, when he celebrated his first start for Die Geißböcke with a brilliant solo goal in a 1–0 win at the PreZero Arena, beating three defenders before firing past Oliver Baumann.

At the international stage, despite playing less than 20 games in the German top flight, his performances were enough to convince Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann to hand the youngster his first national team call-up in November’s international break.

Ahead of the 2026 transfer window, several clubs have been keeping tabs on El Mala over a possible move, with SportBILD reporting that European giants, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona, have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old, while Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brighton, are also in the race.

Spurs keen on El Mala

However, it appears Tottenham are set to steal a march on their rivals, according to a recent report from Ekrem Konur, who claims that the North Londoners have launched a formal inquiry over the possible transfer of El Mala to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026.

While the journalist also confirms interest from other clubs, which include Inter Milan and Chelsea, he adds that United have also asked for information regarding the winger, who is valued at £52m by Köln.

Often compared to former Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern star Kingsley Coman, the German winger excels in open spaces, particularly when cutting in from the left onto his stronger right foot. He combines technical elegance with natural finishing instincts, making him a constant threat in the final third.

El Mala would be a viable option for Thomas Frank’s attack, and should Spurs complete his transfer, he’d provide creativity and a consistent goalscoring threat with his dribbling, which the club has missed on the left wing since Son Heung-min’s departure.