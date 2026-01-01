Liverpool hold ‘genuine interest’ in signing Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Jones has struggled to maintain consistent fitness, while Endo has failed to break into Arne Slot’s starting XI. Moreover, the Japanese has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Szoboszlai, on the other hand, has played multiple positions this season; as a result, Mac Allister and Gravenberch have been ever-present figures in Liverpool’s midfield.

So, it appears the Merseyside club are considering signing a new midfielder. TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are showing a ‘genuine interest’ in Camavinga and have already held talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

The Reds hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman and are ready to secure his service in the upcoming winter transfer window. With the player still having a contract until 2029, Los Blancos aren’t in any rush to sell him and want more than £80m if they are forced to cash-in.

However, Camavinga loves Real Madrid and doesn’t want to leave just yet. On the other hand, Xabi Alonso trusts the midfielder and sees him in his long-term planning. Therefore, it would be extremely difficult for Liverpool to seal the deal next year.

Camavinga to Liverpool

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He can provide cover in the left-back position as well if needed.

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions. Meaning, he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, the 23-year-old has had fitness problems in recent times. As a result, he has started only six games across the Champions League and La Liga thus far this season, after making only 16 starts in these two major competitions last term.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service next year.

Meanwhile, following a 2-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, Liverpool will face Leeds United tonight.