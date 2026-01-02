Tottenham battling with Man Utd to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Manchester United over a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the Estadio Metropolitano from Chelsea ahead of last season, the 25-year-old has struggled to secure his place in Diego Simeone’s starting line-up.

After commencing only 19 La Liga matches last term, he has started only four league games thus far this season. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

It has been suggested that Man Utd were willing to sign him on a loan deal late in the summer window to strengthen the engine room. However, Los Rojiblancos didn’t allow him to leave on a temporary deal.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite failing to secure his service last time around, Man Utd haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are looking to revive their interest in this window.

However, the Old Trafford club aren’t the only team interested in him as Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Inter Milan are in this race as well.

Atletico Madrid still don’t want to let him leave on loan as he is currently on a high wage. But they are ready to cash-in on him should they receive an official proposal worth around £26m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Gallagher wants to secure his place in the England national team for next summer’s World Cup, but that will be difficult to achieve while sitting on the bench in the Spanish capital.

Therefore, he would be open to leaving and moving back to the Premier League; he has already held talks with Simeone before the winter break. Atletico Madrid may even accept a loan deal to help the player force his way into the Three Lions squad.

The 25-year-old is an energetic box-to-box midfielder but is also comfortable in a double midfield pivot and creative midfield positions. He is a hard-working player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.