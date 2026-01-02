Liverpool close to signing Club Brugge’s Joel Ordóñez

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez, as per BOLAVIP.

The Reds currently have Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni as options to deploy in the centre-back positions. However, new summer signing Leoni’s season is all but over due to a serious knee injury.

On the other hand, Gomez has been struggling to stay fit in recent years. As a result, Konate and Van Dijk have been taking on enormous workloads this season.

However, the Frenchman’s long-term future is uncertain at Anfield as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. Van Dijk, meanwhile, is set to turn 35 this year, and his current contract will run until 2027.

Therefore, Liverpool are said to be keen on revamping the defence, with Marc Guehi heavily linked with a move. However, BOLAVIP claim that Liverpool are also interested in Ordóñez and are close to agreeing on a deal to sign him after intensifying their efforts recently.

The Merseyside club are set to pay the Ecuadorian around $4m-a-year in salary, which is a big rise from what he currently earns at the Belgian giants. Moreover, Liverpool are expected to pay more than £35m to seal the deal, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Ordóñez to Liverpool

The 21-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and also efficient in defensive contributions.

Ordóñez has established himself as a key starter for Club Brugge since joining from Club NXT U23 in 2023, and after displaying his qualities in the Belgian Pro League, he has secured his place in the Ecuadorian national team’s starting line-up.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential, so the South American might be a shrewd acquisition for Arne Slot’s side with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually secure his services in this winter window to strengthen the defensive department.