Chelsea have expressed interest in signing highly rated Boca Juniors right-back Dylan Gorosito, according to Fichajes.

Chelsea have put together one of the most advanced scouting setups in South America, significantly widening their reach in nations such as Brazil, Ecuador and Argentina to stay ahead of competitors in the race to identify rising talents.

This approach aligns seamlessly with the club’s current recruitment philosophy under BlueCo, where they continue to accumulate high-potential youngsters and secure future arrivals long before they officially join the squad.

Already confirmed to join next summer are Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, FC Kairat forward Dastan Satpayev, and Corinthians defender Denner Evangelista, all secured through pre-agreements.

The latest young South American talent to be linked with the club is Boca Juniors’ highly rated right-back Gorosito, according to Fichajes, which claims that Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign the 19-year-old into their setup ahead of other rivals.

Following his outstanding campaign at the U20 World Cup, where Argentina finished as runner-up, the report adds that the Blues believe the 19-year-old possesses immense potential and are planning an immediate loan move to a European club to aid his development and gradual integration into the team should the deal be completed.

While Boca are keen on retaining him at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando, the London giants’ financial power could change their stance, especially if they receive an irresistible offer, according to the report.

Chelsea currently have Reece James and Malo Gusto as natural right-back options, while former coach Enzo Maresca has consistently deployed Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana in the position.

Also, academy youngster Genesis Antwi Sho, who has netted two goals and provided an assist in the UEFA Youth League this season, is highly rated at the club and is being tipped as one of the Blues’ next breakthrough stars.

In addition, after mostly featuring as alternating full-backs and sometimes even positioned and playing midfield roles throughout the game, the possible appointment of a new coach, rumoured and highly tipped to be Liam Rosenior, means the duo will go back to operating in their natural positions, as evidenced by his use of Guela Doue at Strasbourg.

As a result, spending more sums on the position that is well covered and not in need of reinforcement does not make sense at this time; instead, the club should funnel the funds into making a quality centre-back addition.