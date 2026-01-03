Everton eyeing loan move for Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Everton have expressed interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to Italian outlet IL Mattino.

The Toffees are short of midfield options, with Idrissa Gana Gueye away on AFCON duty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ruled out through injury.

That shortage has led Moyes to consider recalling Harrison Armstrong, with the Scot admitting a January return from Preston is likely, while the club are also weighing up market options, including Mainoo.

The Manchester United academy product has featured only 12 times this season, with just one start coming in the disappointing Carabao Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Ruben Amorim’s rigid 3-4-3 system has left little room for the youngster, keeping him largely on the bench despite strong summer calls for a loan move that United ultimately rejected, insisting he would be an important part of the squad.

Instead, as the season approaches its halfway point, his involvement has been limited to cameo appearances.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, there is a growing sense that a January move could help secure regular minutes, and interest from multiple clubs is now emerging.

According to Il Mattino, Everton have joined a host of clubs across Europe in expressing interest in signing Mainoo to bolster David Moyes’ midfield this January.

Mainoo to Everton

While it’s unclear whether United will consider a permanent sale, the Italian outlet reports that the Toffees are exploring options to bring the 20-year-old to Merseyside, including a loan deal.

The Toffees will need to act swiftly to complete the transfer of the England international, as the report claims Napoli, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas have also shown interest in the midfielder.

If he were to join, there’s a belief he’d slot straight into the starting XI and flourish in midfield next to players like James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

A loan deal to the Hill Dickinson Stadium makes sense, as the Toffees might not meet United’s valuation for a permanent transfer, with the 13-time Premier League champions likely to demand offers well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.