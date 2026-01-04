Man Utd monitoring Vasco da Gama star Rayan

Manchester United are considering a move for Vasco da Gama forward Rayan, according to Eduardo Burgos.

Since breaking into Vasco da Gama’s senior side, the 19-year-old has emerged as one of Brazil’s most exciting young talents across South America.

The right-sided attacker has been embedded in the club from an early age, having joined Vasco’s academy at just six years old in 2012 before rising through every level of the system.

He made his professional debut for the four-time Campeonato Brasileiro Série A winners in 2023 and has continued to grow over the past two seasons, closing in on 100 appearances overall, including 64 this campaign, during which he has registered 17 goal contributions.

That rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with several leading European sides—particularly from the Premier League—now keeping a close watch on his progress.

According to Eduardo Burgos, Man Utd are monitoring Rayan’s situation at São Januário ahead of a possible transfer to Old Trafford.

While United are in immediate need of reinforcement, the journalist adds that a January move will be difficult, as the Rio de Janeiro outfit are keen to recoup his full £69m release clause by next summer.

Prolific forward

However, Italian giants AC Milan, as well as several clubs in the Saudi Pro League, have joined the race for the Brazil U20 international and are now set to battle Ruben Amorim’s side for his signature, according to the report.

Rayan may be an up-and-coming prospect, but a £69m valuation feels excessive, particularly for a 19-year-old with no experience in the European top flight.

Unless United can significantly reduce that fee, committing such a large sum to the Brazilian seems unjustified, especially given that Amorim needs to address other priorities in the squad.

Midfield stands out as an area requiring urgent reinforcement, with the futures of Casemiro, Manu Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo all uncertain.

Sitting sixth in the Premier League with 30 points from 19 matches, the Red Devils could benefit significantly from at least one experienced, quality addition—especially in midfield—to push toward the top four.