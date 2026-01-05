Liverpool close to Joel Ordonez swoop, Karim Adeyemi also eyed

Liverpool are nearing an agreement for the permanent transfer of Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez, according to Ekrem Konur.

Strengthening the back line has become a vital ambition for the Reds following their failed attempt to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during last summer’s window.

Their pursuit of another centre-back is further accelerated by a noticeable decline in Ibrahima Konaté’s form and the fact that Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is no longer at his peak, prompting the club to explore other options, including Ordonez.

Having featured in over 100 matches for Brugge, the 21-year-old has already demonstrated his quality both for club and country, showcasing his defensive maturity in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and proving to be one of the standout young centre-backs in Europe.

It appears the Reds have been accelerating efforts to sign Ordonez in recent weeks, as Ekrem Konur claims that the Premier League champions are nearing an agreement with Brugge for the permanent transfer of the Ecuadorian international to Anfield.

In addition to defensive reinforcements, as talks over Ordonez’s transfer progress, the Merseyside club are also eyeing attacking reinforcements, potentially due to Alexander Isak’s injuries and poor form.

Liverpool target double swoop

According to Konur, Liverpool are also preparing a formal offer to Borussia Dortmund for the possible transfer of Karim Adeyemi to reinforce Arne Slot’s attack this winter.

Defensive vulnerabilities have prevented a sustained title challenge, with 28 goals conceded. Recent performances have been inconsistent, underlined by a frustrating 0–0 draw against Leeds on New Year’s Day and a disappointing 2–2 draw away to Fulham at Craven Cottage, where a stunning stoppage-time goal from Harrison Reed proved costly.

Those moments have highlighted not only the need for reinforcement along the backline but also the importance of a more collective approach—staying compact and closing down opponents more effectively, particularly in dangerous areas.

Hence, a move for Ordonez, valued at £24m by Transfermarkt, makes sense as the Ecuadorian has showcased a relentless desire to sniff out danger while also proving reliable with his composure on the ball.

On the other hand, while Adeyemi would be a shrewd addition to Slot’s attack, his £52m Transfermarkt valuation may be too steep and also raises concerns towards the development and first-team chances of youngster Rio Ngumoha.