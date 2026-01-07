Arsenal now eyeing move for Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Football Transfers.

After progressing through Chelsea’s prestigious Cobham academy, the 23-year-old made the move to Southampton in 2021. However, his time at St Mary’s was disrupted by a serious knee injury that sidelined him for over a year.

He signed for Newcastle in 2023 and has since thrived under Eddie Howe, playing a role in the club’s historic Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool last season, contributing to Champions League qualification, and continuing to impress during the current campaign.

This season, the English fullback has featured 17 times for Newcastle, primarily operating on the right, and his ability to also cover the left side offers valuable versatility. It’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta, who employs versatile fullbacks, is now eyeing a move for the youngster.

This is according to Football Transfers, which claims that Arsenal are monitoring Livramento’s performances ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have earmarked the London-born full-back as a viable option to reinforce their squad.

While it’s uncertain if the North London club will make a January swoop for Livramento, the three-cap England international has emerged as a ‘leading target’ to reinforce Arteta’s squad, according to the report.

‘Leading target’

The versatile fullback is already a top-class player and possesses the qualities to become a world-class fullback, particularly under the tutelage of Arteta.

Eddie Howe would be keen to retain Livramento at St James Park, especially after publicly berating the decision to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest.

As such, with his contract set to run until 2028, it’ll take a steep fee above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation to convince the Tyneside club to consider his sale.

Arsenal could not have asked for a stronger opening to 2026. While Manchester City have already dropped points twice this year, drawing 0–0 with Sunderland and 1–1 against Chelsea, Arteta’s side fought their way to a dramatic 3–2 win away at Bournemouth in their most recent outing.

Ahead of the crucial home clash against defending champions Liverpool, their form at the Emirates has been impressive, with seven consecutive Premier League home victories. Only once during Arteta’s tenure have they managed a longer streak, when they won 10 consecutive home league matches between April and December 2022.