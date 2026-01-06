Chelsea interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali

With Enzo Maresca having been fired on New Years Day, Chelsea confirmed Liam Rosenior’s appointment as their head coach and the former Strasbourg manager could be backed with the funding required to revamp the team this month.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are looking into the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has bounced back from a gambling-related suspension to become one of Eddie Howe’s most crucial and in-form players in recent months.

Formerly of AC Milan, the Italian international is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt. Considering interest from a domestic rival, Newcastle are likely to quote Chelsea close to the figure with Tonali’s contract at St. James’ Park running till 2028.

Tonali fits the bill for Chelsea

Even though Chelsea require defenders on priority, a midfielder’s signing cannot be overlooked considering how much football Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have played in the last year or so, whereas depth in the position is also lacking.

Romeo Lavia has not been reliable from a fitness standpoint and Andrey Santos is the only one available in the double pivot for the Blues. While Reece James has played in midfield lately, it remains to be seen if that is a long-term option for the team.

Sandro Tonali has been excellent for Newcastle United and his experience in the Premier League will hold him in good stead at Chelsea. His hard work without the ball, exceptional passing range and link-up play make him an ideal signing for the Londoners.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Magpies are prepared to let go of the 25-year-old midway through the season but if that is the case, Chelsea will be prepared to spend big and secure Tonali’s services sooner rather than later.