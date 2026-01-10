Man Utd have opened talks to land Yan Diomande



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have already opened talks with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande over a long-term contract.

The Red Devils largely focused on strengthening their attack last summer. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed to bolster the frontline for former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The club are still looking for attacking recruits, and Caught Offside report that Man United have been told that it would take at least £87 million to prise Diomande away from Leipzig at the end of the campaign.

United have started negotiating a contract worth £3 million per year with the winger with Leipzig’s permission, but the Bundesliga outfit are quite clear that they won’t entertain his departure until next summer.

Good talent

The 19-year-old signed for Leipzig from Leganes last summer and has been an instant success at the German outfit, registering 7 goals and providing 4 assists from 16 appearances in all competitions.

He is primarily a left-sided winger, but has made all of his goal contributions from the opposite flank this campaign. His versatility and progress made will no doubt have impressed the Red Devils.

Apart from his goal involvements, the young attacker has also been exceptional with his dribbling skills and duel-winning ability. He has completed 3 take-ons per game with almost 5 duels won.

Diomande has also excelled with his recoveries. He has the traits to become an elite winger in the long run.

United are unlikely to have the budget to afford him this winter, and may wait until the summer to make a big-money move. They have a good working relationship with Leipzig, having signed Benjamin Sesko for £74 million in August last year.

Leipzig were holding out for £87 million for Sesko before lowering their price tag. United will be aiming to do something similar to land Diomande. Personal terms could be a formality, having already opened discussions with the player’s agents.

United played with two number 10s in the starting line-up under former manager Amorim, but the future could be different. The Red Devils hierarchy may want a new head coach, who will deploy a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation going forward.