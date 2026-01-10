Liam Rosenior pushing Chelsea to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan

Chelsea are keen on signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Mike Maignan arrived at AC Milan from Lille in 2021 after playing a pivotal role in the French club’s fourth Ligue 1 triumph, recording an outstanding 21 clean sheets in 38 appearances for Les Dogues during that campaign.

He made an immediate impression in Italy, helping the Rossoneri secure the Serie A title in his first season and later playing a key part in their Italian Super Cup success last term.

Chelsea showed interest in signing the France international last summer, with his contract running until 2026, but talks broke down after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over his valuation.

He has remained a pivotal figure in Milan’s league-chasing side that currently sits second on 38 points, keeping eight clean sheets, the joint second in the Serie A, only behind Como’s Jean Butez with nine.

Having failed in their initial approach, it appears Chelsea are set to rekindle their interest in Maignan, as Fichajes claims that the club’s hierarchy, driven by the newly appointed head coach Liam Rosenior, has earmarked the 30-year-old to stabilise their goalkeeping ranks amid his contractual situation in Italy.

Upgrade

The report adds that the former Strasbourg manager has identified his goalkeeping department as the ‘weakest link’ in his squad and have now made signing the 6ft 3in shotstopper on a free transfer an ‘absolute priority’.

Fichajes, citing Italian sources, claims that Maignan is yet to renew his contract at the San Siro, and while Milan will work relentlessly to extend his stay, Chelsea are set to begin negotiations over his possible arrival next season to play a key role in Rosenior’s side.

Chelsea have found it difficult to establish a settled long-term goalkeeper since making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive shot-stopper in history back in 2018.

Edouard Mendy was brought in two years later before leaving for Al-Ahli in 2023. In the meantime, the Blues have recruited Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina, and Mike Penders. However, confidence has been limited in most of those options, with Penders the exception, as he is starting to be viewed as a future No. 1.

Maignan, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, would be an ideal solution for Rosenior, offering a top-class first-choice goalkeeper while enabling a gradual pathway for Penders in the future.