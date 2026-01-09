Liam Rosenior asks Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is set to take charge of his first game since being appointed by the club as the Blues face Charlton tomorrow in the third round of the FA Cup as he hopes to make a positive start by getting the team back to winning ways.

Rosenior and the board are already discussing business for the transfer windows this year and while no signing has been made yet, the former Strasbourg manager has placed his first demand in front of his hierarchy.

Fichajes has reported that Rosenior wants to bring Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Chelsea less than a year into the English international’s free transfer to the Spanish giants having left Liverpool last summer.

His first year with the La Liga side has been marred by injuries and stern competition from Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal, with many now believing that Alexander-Arnold could be open to returning to England to regain his feet in the near future.

Alexander-Arnold firmly in Madrid’s plans

Even though Dani Carvajal has played more minutes than Trent Alexander-Arnold this season at Real Madrid, he is aged 33 and has come off an ACL injury. With his contract also expiring this year, all things point towards a change in guard at the Bernabeu.

With some months of pre-season under his belt, Alexander-Arnold would be a success at Real Madrid next year but if he fails to impress yet again with the European giants, his future might be one worth keeping tabs on later on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exceptional passing range and creativity will make him a good fit for Chelsea at right back, especially if the future for Reece James is in the team’s midfield, where he has played more recently and to very good effect too.

It will be interesting to see what comes of his situation with Madrid, but if Alexander-Arnold opens the door to returning to the Premier League, Chelsea will be among those who might be willing to discuss the proposition.

Alexander-Arnold is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt, and at that price, he would be a brilliant signing.