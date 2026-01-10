Tottenham battling with Liverpool & Chelsea to sign El Mala

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Liverpool and Chelsea over a deal to sign FC Koln forward Said El Mala, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

Although the Lilywhites purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United by spending big money last summer, they didn’t sign a new left-winger despite selling Son Heung-min.

On top of that, Thomas Frank has decided to sell Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace in this winter transfer. With Dejan Kulusevski already out injured since the start of this season, Kudus has now sustained an injury and is set to remain sidelined until after the March international break.

As a result, the Danish boss has been left with Wilson Odobert as the only specialist wide forward option at the moment. However, he has struggled to perform at his best thus far this season.

Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons, and Mathys Tel can provide cover on the flanks if needed. However, Simons is more comfortable in the No.10 role, while Kolo Muani joined on loan last summer and could return to PSG this summer.

Tel, on the other hand, is reportedly willing to leave to play regularly and develop his career, having struggled to find regular game time thus far this season.

Now, on CF Bayern Insider, Falk reports that Tottenham are interested in strengthening the flank and have earmarked El Mala as a serious target.

However, purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also in this race.

El Mala is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. Therefore, Koln are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in in January or next summer.

El Mala is a left-winger by trait and has displayed his qualities this season, making eight goal contributions in six Bundesliga starts thus far this season.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign a new forward following Alexander Isak’s serious injury, while Chelsea seemingly want a new wide forward, as new summer signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have been below average this season.

El Mala is a talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea, Tottenham, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his services.