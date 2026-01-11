Tottenham keen on AS Trencin star Sani Suleiman

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing exciting Nigerian forward Sani Suleiman from AS Trencin, according to Rudy Galetti.

The 19-year-old rose to prominence in Nigeria after leaving Wikki Tourist to sign for Akwa United in January 2024, where his return of 11 goals from 19 appearances played a key role in helping the Promise Keepers avoid relegation. That outstanding spell saw him named the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League Rookie of the Season.

Suleiman was also among Nigeria’s standout performers at the recent Under-20 World Cup, supplying the decisive assist in the crucial group-stage victory over Saudi Arabia that secured progression to the knockout phase. He was, however, suspended for the Round of 16 tie against Argentina, and his absence was evident as the Flying Eagles were beaten 4–0 and exited the tournament.

Having previously expressed interest in Suleiman, Galetti reports that Tottenham have reignited their interest in a swoop for the Nigerian U20 international.

In October, a TEAMtalk report referenced a CIES Football Observatory study that labelled the Nigeria U20 international as ‘the most complete U21 winger in the world’.

Prospect

It’s no surprise that some of the best talent-nurturing clubs in Europe, like RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, along with Premier League side Brentford, have joined the race to sign the attacking prodigy, according to the report.

After a slow start to the season, Tottenham are looking to reinforce their squad. Sitting 14th in the table, Spurs are hoping to gather momentum in the second half of the campaign as they chase a return to European football.

Their transfer business is beginning to gather pace after a slow start that only confirmed the permanent departure of Wales international forward Brennan Johnson to join Crystal Palace.

The North London club have already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos, an indication of their expansive youth-driven recruitment.

Suleiman could be the next highly rated prospect to join the Lilywhites, and the club could sign him at a steal, according to reports via Football Talk in recent days, which claimed Trencin have placed a £5m valuation on the youngster.