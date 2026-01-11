Chelsea ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Chelsea reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, Cole Palmer has established himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League.

In his debut campaign, he scored 25 goals and registered 15 assists across all competitions. Although he failed to match that tally last term, he helped his side win the Conference League and Club World Cup.

This season, the Englishman has struggled with fitness problems thus far as a result, he hasn’t been at his best. Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Palmer’s performances, Man City are keen on bringing him back.

There is a possibility Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of this season, with Enzo Maresca becoming the new manager at the Etihad Stadium, and the Italian prioritising the signing of Palmer.

Therefore, Chelsea have started exploring options to sign a new midfielder as a potential replacement for the 23-year-old and have identified Bellingham as a ‘dream’ option.

However, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, Real Madrid have no intention of parting ways with him just yet, and the player isn’t thinking about leaving either.

Bellingham to Chelsea

Therefore, the West London club will have to put their best efforts to purchase Bellingham, valued at around £139m by Transfermarkt.

Bellingham started his career as a box-to-box midfielder but has showcased his best at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as a creative midfielder in recent years.

He, standing at 6ft 2in tall, has already won every possible major competition at Los Blancos over the years and has also secured his place in the English national team.

The Real Madrid star isn’t a similar type of player to Palmer, but is strong, dynamic, technically sound, good in the air, efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders, and also works hard without possession.

Bellingham is one of the best midfielders in the world and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him; however, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to lure him to Stamford Bridge this year.