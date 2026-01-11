Chelsea keen on Bologna forward Santiago Castro

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Bologna centre-forward Santiago Castro, as per QS, as relayed by Tuttosport.

After making the switch from Vélez Sarsfield in January 2024, Castro has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Serie A. He finished last season with 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions for I Rossoblù and has continued to play a key role in Bologna’s progress in the ongoing campaign, contributing eight goal involvements for Vincenzo Italiano’s European-chasing side.

That form has drawn attention beyond club level, earning the 21-year-old his first senior call-up to Argentina’s star-studded La Albiceleste squad in March.

Citing QS, Tuttojuve reports that Chelsea have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Castro to Stamford Bridge to bolster Liam Rosenior’s attack.

However, the Blues face stern competition in the race to sign the exciting Argentine forward, as Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid are set to battle with the London giants for Castro, according to the report.

Battle

With a contract at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara that runs until 2028, the Italian outlet adds that signing the 21-year-old would be difficult amid Chelsea’s interest, as Bologna are adamant about selling him this season, although their stance could soften next campaign.

Chelsea already have plenty of attacking options at their disposal, with further reinforcements also scheduled to arrive next season.

Agreements are in place for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to join in the summer, while Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and academy prospects Shumaira Mheuka and Dujuan Richards remain part of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Despite that depth, Castro, valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, could still be an appealing addition, with a potential loan spell at Strasbourg offering the chance to gain experience before a possible return to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior’s tenure as Chelsea head coach gets underway on Saturday evening, as the Blues travel to The Valley to take on Championship side Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.