Man Utd & Tottenham hold talks to sign Kaoru Mitoma

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, as per TEAMtalk.

Ruben Amorim deployed a back three system at Old Trafford and didn’t use natural wingers. Therefore, he allowed Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho to leave and bought Matheus Cunha, who is comfortable playing in the inside forward role, last summer.

Meaning, United currently don’t have a natural left-winger, and after parting ways with the Portuguese, they would likely appoint a manager who would play in a back four system with wingers.

Therefore, it appears Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the flanks. TEAMtalk claim that United hold a long-term interest in Mitoma and have been offered the chance to sign him through intermediaries, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

However, Tottenham are also in this race and have received the opportunity to sign the Japanese international. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs are considering making a move for him as well.

Bayern Munich expressed their interest in the Brighton star previously, but having reinforced the LW by purchasing Luis Diaz last summer, they aren’t looking for a new wide forward at the moment.

Mitoma, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and even scored an excellent goal against Manchester City in midweek.

The 28-year-old is a left-winger by trait and Tottenham need a new wide forward following Brennan Johnson’s departure to Crystal Palace in this window.

Moreover, Mohammed Kudus has picked up an injury and is set to remain sidelined over the next couple of months, while Dejan Kulusevski has been out injured since the start of this season.

Therefore, Wilson Odobert is the only option Thomas Frank currently has at his disposal to deploy on the flanks. Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani, and Xavi Simons can provide cover on the flanks; however, they aren’t specialist wingers.

Mitoma is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.