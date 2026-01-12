Everton now eyeing move for Arsenal star Ben White

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Arsenal’s right-back Ben White in the ongoing transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Nathan Patterson has fallen down the pecking order at Everton due to incessant injuries, while experienced Seamus Coleman has struggled with injuries and is expected to depart in the summer.

David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien as a right-back despite him being a centre-back, and although the Republic of Ireland international has done a respectable job, the Scot is eager to bring in a natural fit for the position.

James Garner has been asked to cover at times as well, but the preference is to redeploy him permanently in midfield, especially given his strong recent performances, which have increased the need to sign a natural right-back better suited to the position.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing other reports, has revealed the Toffees’ interest in several right-back options, including Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Bologna star Emil Holm, and former Burnley full-back Vitinho.

The latest to be linked with a move to the club is Arsenal’s White, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who claims that Everton are exploring a move for the 28-year-old.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are now monitoring the England international over a possible transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this month.

Audacious swoop

However, with two years and an option of another year on his contract, the deal would be difficult to pull off, as Arsenal could be unwilling to allow any player to leave in the middle of the season, although White has only featured four times in the league, according to the report.

With Jurrien Timber performing at such a high level, White, valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, is unlikely to become a regular starter at Arsenal in the near future. For Everton, his experience and tactical understanding could offer Everton an effective answer to a position that has caused long-term issues, particularly given Seamus Coleman’s ongoing injury problems.

However, the Englishman’s recent injury record cannot be ignored. He required knee surgery midway through last season and was sidelined again in December with a hamstring issue, raising concerns when weighed against his salary demands, possible transfer fee, and fitness history.

Given those factors, a loan arrangement appears the most sensible option for both parties, providing Everton with short-term cover while giving White the opportunity for consistent game time ahead of the summer World Cup.