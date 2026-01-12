Chelsea working on deal to sign Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh from Tromsø

Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign highly rated Gambian centre-back Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh from Tromsø, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Blues have been actively pursuing young prospects since the Todd Boehly-led takeover of Chelsea in May 2023. The Londoners have successfully recruited some of the best South American and European prospects.

The club are also looking to recruit some of Africa’s brightest talents, both those plying their trade on the continent and those already in several European clubs.

As part of that strategy, the Blues are said to have held trials for several prospects, including Cape Town City’s Emile Witbooi and Ojodu City forward Hafiz Umar, while Nigeria Golden Eaglets striker Victor Divine Emmanuel completed a move to BlueCo’s partner club Strasbourg last summer.

The latest to be linked to the club, but this time already based in Europe, is Kinteh. The highly rated 19-year-old centre-back, who developed at Academy Mawade Wade, made the move to Norway in March 2025. Since then, he has appeared 25 times for the Norwegian side, with his performances catching the eye.

Chelsea are now looking to step up efforts to sign him, as Galetti reports that the West London club are working on a deal internally for the possible transfer of Kinteh to Stamford Bridge.

Prospect

Having formally approached the Gambian international to enquire about a possible deal, the Blues are now exploring their next actions towards completing a swoop for the 6ft 1in centre-back from Tromsø, who values him between £5-6m, according to the report.

Chelsea are not short of centre-back prospects on the books of the club. In the first team, 19-year-old Josh Acheampong has featured regularly this season.

Alongside the academy and first-team stars, the squad already includes Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr, both of whom are due to link up with the team next season after completing loan spells.

In November, Chelsea reached an agreement in principle to sign highly rated Colombian centre-back Deinner Ordóñez from Independiente del Valle.

That said, Chelsea are well supplied with promising centre-back options. Liam Rosenior may benefit from utilising more experienced players, particularly in defence, and the Blues could be better served by targeting an established defender rather than another young player who may need time to adapt.