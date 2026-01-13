Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Tarik Muharemović

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemović, as per Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old moved to Mapei Stadium on an initial loan deal from Juventus ahead of last season, before the deal became permanent last summer.

He helped The Neroverdi gain promotion last term before enjoying a promising campaign in Serie A so far this campaign, scoring twice and registering as many assists in all competitions. Moreover, he has kept four clean sheets.

Now, Caught Offside claim that, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances, Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all keen on securing his services.

The Red Devils have started exploring centre-back options as Harry Maguire’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. They have sent scouts on multiple occasions to watch Muharemovic in action closely before making a potential swoop.

However, Sassuolo have no intention of letting him leave mid-season, meaning a summer move would be the only possibility for either United or Tottenham.

The report say that apart from the Premier League clubs, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig are also in this race, while Juventus are ready to bring him back. The German side have stepped up their interest and are ready to launch a formal £22m bid, including bonuses.

The Bianconeri inserted a 50% sell-on clause when they sold the defender, valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt, permanently to Sassuolo last summer, with his current contract set to run until 2031.

Muharemovic, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back who is comfortable playing out from the back. He is strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Having shown glimpses of his qualities for Sassuolo, the youngster has secured his place in the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team’s starting line-up.

Muharemovic is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.