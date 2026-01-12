Chelsea keen on signing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior this summer

Chelsea have not made major inroads in the ongoing transfer window and they could remain dormant for much of January, at least as far as major investments go. That could change in the summer, however, with a massive player potentially available.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who is about to enter the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants, and could look to sign him in the summer transfer window this year.

Madrid and Vinicius are in contract negotiations, but the player’s salary demands, coupled with a strained relationship with Xabi Alonso meant that no agreement was reached over the last few months, but there could be a twist in the matter soon.

Xabi Alonso’s departure means the Brazilian international is more likely to renew his contract at the Bernabeu, whereas having impressed in the bigger games this season, including Sunday’s El Clasico, the two parties may come to a financial agreement too.

Vinicius future remains open

The next few months will be important for Vinicius Junior as he will look to continue impressing Real Madrid to meet his salary demands, but with the World Cup this summer, he could see it as an ideal time to inflate his stock in the transfer market.

Real Madrid, although keen on prolonging Vinicius’ contract, are unlikely to break their wage structure to do so and consequently, Chelsea will feel they have a chance at the player’s signing, especially as they will be willing to pay huge money.

Vinicius Junior would be a terrific addition to the Chelsea squad. His experience in the Champions League makes him one of Europe’s most influential players, and with a team built around him, he has proven that he can be the best player in the world.

It remains to be seen how much Chelsea are prepared to offer the player. He is valued at £130 million on Transfermarkt, and regardless of his contractual situation at Real Madrid, it does look likely that a potential move this year could hit that figure.