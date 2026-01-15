Chelsea hold talks to sign Feyenoord star Anis Hadj Moussa

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing highly rated Feyenoord right winger Anis Hadj Moussa, according to Santi Aouna.

In the summer of 2024, Hadj-Moussa completed a move to Feyenoord, and the winger has since contributed to 26 goals across 66 appearances for the Dutch side.

Hadj Moussa also enhanced his reputation at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria eliminated Algeria 2–0 in the quarter-finals. Yet, he still emerged as an important player for Vladimir Petković’s team, supplying two assists during the tournament.

Before leaving for AFCON, the Algerian had been productive for the Dutch club this season, appearing in 23 matches and scoring seven goals and adding three assists across all competitions.

Now, according to Aouna, Chelsea have expressed interest in a potential transfer of Hadj-Moussa to reinforce Liam Rosenior’s frontline.

The French transfer expert adds that the Blues have held talks ‘in recent days’ with the Algerian international’s representative, Mohamed Dahmane, to discuss his possible transfer to Stamford Bridge.

In what appears to be a boost for the West London outfit, Aouna claims that Feyenoord are well aware of Chelsea’s interest, and while they’re happy to retain him at the club, they could sanction his sale this January if they receive a good offer.

Exciting winger

Chelsea’s reported interest in Antoine Semenyo underlines the club’s continued desire to add quality in the wide areas.

While Hadj-Moussa is still in the early stages of his development and does not yet offer the same positional versatility as Semenyo, it is clear why Chelsea want him.

Both players share similar physical profiles and goal threats and contribute creatively. Hadj-Moussa, in particular, has excelled in chance creation this season, ranking in the top 2% of comparable Eredivisie players for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.25), according to FBref.

However, it’s hard to see where the Algerian will fit into an already crowded right-wing position at Chelsea. The Blues currently have Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Tyrique George as options on the right.

At the same time, Portuguese youngster Geovany Quenda will also be joining the club next summer from Sporting CP, making the left wing position fully stocked.

While Hadj-Moussa would no doubt be a quality addition considering his potential, the prospects of regular playing time would be of keen interest to the Algerian, who will likely command a fee above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.