Man Utd keep a close eye on Tottenham target Yan Diomande

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Tottenham Hotspur target and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Spanish side Leganés in January last year. After being impressed by his performances in La Liga last term, Leipzig decided to sign him last summer by triggering his release clause.

He has displayed excellent performances at Red Bull Arena thus far this season, scoring seven goals and notching up three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Diomande has even secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up, helping his side reach the quarter-final of AFCON before losing to Egypt.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that the African has piqued the interest of several major clubs across Europe, having shown glimpses of his qualities in recent months.

Tottenham were interested in signing him in January to reinforce the left flank after selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace. However, Leipzig have made it clear that they have no intention of parting ways with their star man in mid-season.

However, the German side might be open to cashing-in on him next summer, and Man Utd have been sending scouts to watch him in action closely before making a potential swoop.

Diomande to Man Utd

Apart from the English teams, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been monitoring his development closely. The youngster’s price is set to soar if he continues to perform at his best over the next few months.

Romano said:

“The message from Leipzig is that Diomande will not leave the club in the January window. They want to keep the player. Eventually in the summer it’s going to be a different story, because Man Utd, PSG and Bayern Munich are sending their people to follow him. “Tottenham already tried in this January window and it was not possible. So there’s going to be plenty of interest in Diomande, one of the most interesting wingers in the market right now. But, for January, Leipzig want to continue with the player.”

Having recently joined Leipzig, Diomande, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2030. So, they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Diomande is a left-winger by trait and is the compatriot of Amad Diallo. Therefore, he might play a key role in persuading him to join, although the player is a Liverpool fan.