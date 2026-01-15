Arsenal and Liverpool battling to sign Marc Guehi as a free agent this summer

Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League this season but are expected to continue their squad rebuild in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his depth and quality to continue building on his project at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool, the defending champions, are also in need of serious quality and numbers in their squad, so they too are expected to have another productive transfer window in the summer as they look to get back to the top of the league next year.

Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Marc Guehi’s signing when he becomes a free agent in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. Manchester City are also keen on the Englishman’s signatures.

Liverpool best-placed for Guehi

Marc Guehi has yet to decide his next destination and has kept his options open, as per Sky Sports, so Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will all fancy their chances of signing him but the Reds are expected to be the most confident of the lot.

Guehi’s entourage already has a relationship with the Merseyside giants from last summer, when everything was in place for a transfer to Anfield, just for Crystal Palace to pull the plug on the move as they were unable to sign a replacement in time.

The 25-year-old will likely play regular minutes at Liverpool given Ibrahima Konate’s recent form and Virgil van Dijk’s age, but the same cannot be said if he joins the Gunners or the Sky Blues, who have adequate quality and depth at the back.

His signing as a free agent will be a massive boost for whichever side that ends up with him given his £48 million valuation, the fact that he is about to enter the best years of his career soon and that he is already one of the Premier League’s best defenders.