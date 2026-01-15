Liverpool ‘set to engage’ in bidding war to sign Kees Smit

Liverpool are reportedly ‘set to engage’ in a budding war to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per a recent report.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the Reds’ first-choice midfield pairing under Arne Slot. The duo guided his team to win the Premier League title last term, but haven’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far.

Moreover, the Dutch boss has Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the engine room. However, the Japanese international has struggled to play regularly in recent years, while Szoboszlai is more comfortable playing in the CAM role.

On the other hand, Jones has struggled with fitness problems with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season. As a result, it appears the Merseyside club have started exploring options to refresh the midfield.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool have identified Smit as a serious target, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays for AZ.

Purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be straightforward, as Real Madrid and Newcastle United are also keen on him. However, the Reds are ‘set to engage’ in a bidding war to secure his service.

The Dutch side want at least £52m to sell him this year, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. If he continues to shine over the coming months, AZ may even increase their asking price amid growing interest in him.

Smit to Liverpool

Smit is a similar type of player to Frenkie de Jong and likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the box-to-box and creative midfield positions if needed.

The youngster has made seven goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions this season. Moreover, he helped his side beat Ajax 6-0 by scoring a goal in a League Cup fixture on Wednesday night.

Smit is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield this year.